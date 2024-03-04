BUNKER JOBS: Malik Energy Seeks Bunker Supplier in Aalborg

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday March 4, 2024

Marine fuels firm Malik Energy is seeking to hire a bunker supplier in Aalborg.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Danish, and a basic understanding of fuel specifications and the bunkering process, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Coordinate the delivery of fuel to ships at the port in accordance with customer needs and schedules.
  • Ensure compliance with all relevant safety and environmental standards during bunkering.
  • Perform quality control procedures to ensure fuel delivered meets specifications.
  • Maintain regular communication with customers and internal stakeholders to ensure smooth delivery of fuel.

For more information, click here.

