BUNKER JOBS: Malik Energy Seeks Bunker Supplier in Aalborg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Malik Energy

Marine fuels firm Malik Energy is seeking to hire a bunker supplier in Aalborg.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Danish, and a basic understanding of fuel specifications and the bunkering process, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Coordinate the delivery of fuel to ships at the port in accordance with customer needs and schedules.

Ensure compliance with all relevant safety and environmental standards during bunkering.

Perform quality control procedures to ensure fuel delivered meets specifications.

Maintain regular communication with customers and internal stakeholders to ensure smooth delivery of fuel.

