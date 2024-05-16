BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Genoa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Genoa.

Recruitment company Advanced Resource Managers highlighted the open role in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The firm is based in Genoa and described as 'specialising in maritime services ranging from bunkering to shipping, logistics, and beyond'.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in bunker trading and an existing portfolio of clients and contacts in the maritime industry.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and execute strategic initiatives to expand their presence in the bunkering market

Cultivate and maintain strong, long-term relationships with clients, suppliers, and stakeholders

Monitor market trends and fluctuations to optimise trading strategies and maximise profitability

Negotiate contracts and agreements with clients and suppliers, ensuring mutually beneficial outcomes

Collaborate closely with internal teams to streamline processes and enhance operational efficiency

Provide expert guidance and insights to clients, offering tailored solutions to meet their unique needs

Maintain accurate records and documentation of all transactions and communications

