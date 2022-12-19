Duqm Bunkering Stop Officially Opened

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Duqu: Omani port. File Image / Pixabay.

Bunkering at the Omani port of Duqm was officially inauguarated in a ceremony on December 18.

Bunkering at the port is operated by the bunkering arm of the Oman Oil Marketing Company.

"The OOMCO Marine fuel terminal and associated bunker business forms part of our long-term strategy as a company to facilitate the growth of multiple sectors in Oman including shipping, logistics and of course energy and their respective infrastructure," the company's cheif executive, Tarik al Junaidi, was quoted as saying by local news provider the Muscat Daily.

The marine fuels station is ensured plentiful supply from the nearby Duqm refinery, according to the report.

In addition to bunkers, ships calling at the port can access pilotage, freshwater supply, waste collection, de-slopping services, ship handling and other services.