O Bunkering to Work With OOMCO to Promote Duqm Marine Fuel Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

OOMCO carries out bunker operations at Duqm with its barge the MT Bravo. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm O Bunkering has signed a deal with the Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) to promote marine fuel supply at the Omani port of Duqm.

O Bunkering has agreed to buy significant volumes from OOMCO each month and to supply the fuels to its customers under the OOMCO licence, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday. The two firms will also work together to bring more customers to Omani ports for bunker supply.

OOMCO carries out bunker operations at Duqm with its barge the MT Bravo, with the capacity to hold up to 10,000 mt of VLSFO or MGO.

"With our strategic partnership with Oman Oil Marketing Company, O Bunkering is working to provide high-quality services through a team of highly experienced professionals and provide the best solutions in an innovative and sustainable way in the marine and bunkering sector," Ali Al Shibani, CEO of O Bunkering, said in an emailed statement on Monday.