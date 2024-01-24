Marine Fuels Firm Alpha Energy Launches Physical Supply at Port of Sohar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oman is playing a growing role in the Middle Eastern bunker market. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Alpha Energy FZC has launched a physical supply operation at Oman's Port of Sohar.

The company will supply all grades of marine gasoil at first, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The firm plans to add VLSFO and biofuel bunker blends to its offering in due course.

"The new service will offer all grades of marine gasoil supported by our strong supply network in the region and barges," the company said.

"A range of biofuels and VLSFO will also be on offer soon along with a new barge to enhance services and bunker supply chain."

Oman is playing a growing role in the Middle Eastern bunker market, with plans to increase its share of demand in the region.