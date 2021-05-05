EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bergen Bunkers Seeks Marketing Manager in Norway
Wednesday May 5, 2021
The new hire will be based in Bergen Bunkers' headquarters in Bergen. Image Credit: Bergen Bunkers
Norwegian marine fuel trader and broker Bergen Bunkers is seeking to hire a marketing manager for its office in Bergen.
The firm is looking for candidates with fluent Norwegian and English, as well as a minimum of eight years' experience in a similar role, it said in an online job advertisement this week.
The job advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the marketing manager role:
- Relationship building with customers and suppliers
- Operational purchase and sale
- Commercial and technical consultancy; create good solutions for the company's partners
- Active marketing
The company has set a deadline of May 28 for applications, according to the advertisement. For more information, click here.