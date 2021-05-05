BUNKER JOBS: Bergen Bunkers Seeks Marketing Manager in Norway

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norwegian marine fuel trader and broker Bergen Bunkers is seeking to hire a marketing manager for its office in Bergen.

The firm is looking for candidates with fluent Norwegian and English, as well as a minimum of eight years' experience in a similar role, it said in an online job advertisement this week.

The job advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the marketing manager role:

Relationship building with customers and suppliers

Operational purchase and sale

Commercial and technical consultancy; create good solutions for the company's partners

Active marketing

The company has set a deadline of May 28 for applications, according to the advertisement. For more information, click here.