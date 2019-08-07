Greek Shipowners Want to see Better Regulation for Shipping

Greek shipping: important voice. File image/Pixabay.

A powerful shipping voice representing fifth of the world's fleet has called for "better regulation" in the light of the headwinds facing the maritime industry.

The Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) wants to see "a stable, level playing field internationally" in terms of both commercial competition and environmental regulations, UGS president Theodore Veniamis told maritime news provider Lloyd's List.

On IMO2020, the biggest regulatory change facing the shipping industry, Veniamis repeated concerns about the lack of assurance on the availability of safe, compliant fuels but with a caveat.

"It was encouraging that commercial interests have not over-ridden the urgent and genuine concerns about the safety and liability issues related to 0.5% sulphur marine fuels and that the United Nations International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has finally fully recognised that the responsibility for providing safe, compliant fuels lies with the bunker fuel supply chain," Veniamis was quoted as saying.

Veniamis said that the UGS, which is one of the IMO's strongest supporters, "will continue to constructively contribute to the important ongoing work at the IMO and elsewhere", according to the report.