IBIA in Africa: Organisation to Host African Bunkering Conference

Santa Cruz, Tenerife (file image/pixabay)

Bunkering in Africa will be put under the spotlight at an event to be held in the Spanish port of Tenerife later this month.

Organised by the International Bunker Industry Association and supported the port authority, the event will address the salient issues facing bunker industry players with a particular emphasis on their regional impact.

The conference runs from March 20 to 22 and includes opportunities to attend professional industry training courses as well as tours of the ports of Santa Cruz and Granadilla.