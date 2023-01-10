EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Fuel Transition Manager in Copenhagen
Tuesday January 10, 2023
The role is based in Maersk's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk
Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior fuel transition manager in Copenhagen.
The company is looking for candidates with a master's degree in supply chain management and at least five years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Establish infrastructure plans for supplying Methanol to our new dual-fuelled Methanol vessels
- Identify and work with relevant vendors (in liaison with other departments in Maersk) to transport and store green fuels throughout the entire supply chain
- Engage with ports and terminals to push for development of infrastructure for Green Fuels
- Have a Total Cost of Ownership mindset while establishing the infrastructure to transport Green Fuels from production to delivery on board vessels
- Ability to eliminate waste and improve on inefficiencies in internal and external procedures
- Understanding of the Green fuels supply chains and price setting parameters
- Ability to build relationship throughout the entire Green fuels supply chain, i.e. logistics providers, barge and companies, railroads and ports & terminals
- Conduct market research and propose potential Green fuels infrastructure providers
