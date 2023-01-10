BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Fuel Transition Manager in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Maersk's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior fuel transition manager in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with a master's degree in supply chain management and at least five years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Establish infrastructure plans for supplying Methanol to our new dual-fuelled Methanol vessels

Identify and work with relevant vendors (in liaison with other departments in Maersk) to transport and store green fuels throughout the entire supply chain

Engage with ports and terminals to push for development of infrastructure for Green Fuels

Have a Total Cost of Ownership mindset while establishing the infrastructure to transport Green Fuels from production to delivery on board vessels

Ability to eliminate waste and improve on inefficiencies in internal and external procedures

Understanding of the Green fuels supply chains and price setting parameters

Ability to build relationship throughout the entire Green fuels supply chain, i.e. logistics providers, barge and companies, railroads and ports & terminals

Conduct market research and propose potential Green fuels infrastructure providers

