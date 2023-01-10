BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Fuel Transition Manager in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday January 10, 2023

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior fuel transition manager in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with a master's degree in supply chain management and at least five years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Establish infrastructure plans for supplying Methanol to our new dual-fuelled Methanol vessels
  • Identify and work with relevant vendors (in liaison with other departments in Maersk) to transport and store green fuels throughout the entire supply chain
  • Engage with ports and terminals to push for development of infrastructure for Green Fuels
  • Have a Total Cost of Ownership mindset while establishing the infrastructure to transport Green Fuels from production to delivery on board vessels
  • Ability to eliminate waste and improve on inefficiencies in internal and external procedures
  • Understanding of the Green fuels supply chains and price setting parameters
  • Ability to build relationship throughout the entire Green fuels supply chain, i.e. logistics providers, barge and companies, railroads and ports & terminals
  • Conduct market research and propose potential Green fuels infrastructure providers

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com