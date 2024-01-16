Glander International Bunkers Ship With LNG in Finland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering at Kokkola. Image Credit / GIB

Bunker firm Glander International and liquified natural gas supplier Rohe Solutions have collaborated on a ship bunkering operation in the Finnish port of Kokkola.

The successful truck operation was the first at the port and was organised from Glander's team in Valencia.

Advising on new fuels: Mustafa El Zein. Image Credit / GIB

Glander's team of new fuels advisors which is designed to provide solutions to customers as a green fuel bunker partner was showcased by the Kokkola bunkering as new fuels advisor, Mustafa El Zein, who is part of the Valencia team, was involvied in the operation.

"We stand ready to serve the growing LNG bunker requirements, for different vessel types especially as decarbonization gains momentum," El Zein said.

LNG is one of a number of alternative marine fuels being developed in the bunker and shipping industries.