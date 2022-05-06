Port of Rotterdam Mulls Shore Power Connection for Chemical Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The three organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding setting up the project. Image Credit: Stolt Tankers

The Port of Rotterdam is considering installing a shore power connection for chemical tankers calling at one of its terminals.

Stolt Tankers has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Port of Rotterdam and Vopak to carry out a six-month feasibility study into the use of shore power at the Botlek terminal, the tanker firm said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The connection would allow ships at the terminal to shut off engines and rely on the local grid for their power needs while at berth, reducing emissions in the port.

"The availability of shore-based power for our ships has the potential to greatly reduce the use of onboard diesel generators while ships are in port, resulting in a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions," Lucas Vos, president of Stolt Tankers, said in the statement.

"This supports Stolt Tankers’ ambition to reduce its GHG emissions intensity by at least 50% by 2030 compared to 2008 levels – well ahead of the IMO’s target of 40%.

"We have identified several ships with the potential to take part in the trial, which if successful will also present opportunities for our ships calling at ports to plug into power from renewable sources."