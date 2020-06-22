Marseilles-Fos Eyes LNG Bunker Fuel Future

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marseilles (cruise terminal in background). File image/Pixabay.

The French Mediterranean port of Marseilles-Fos is to maintain its focus on incorporating liquified natural gas (LNG) as an alternative marine fuel for ships calling at the port.

An LNG bunkering vessel will operate in the port from next year while the port's second LNG bunkering operation took place last week, the port authority has said.

In addition, the authority has confirmated that the Fos Tonkin LNG terminal will operate beyond 2020 and that the Fos Cavaou LNG terminal will be adapted to load micro-methane carriers for French gas supplier Elengy.

Five CMA CGM box ships which use the alternative fuel will call at Fos from 2021.