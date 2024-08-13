Peninsula Hires Trader in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sinkjær-Hansen previously worked as a bunker purchaser for DeaL Energy in Denmark. Image Credit: Frederik Sinkjær-Hansen / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has hired a new trader in Copenhagen.

Frederik Sinkjær-Hansen has joined the company as a trader in Copenhagen as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Sinkjær-Hansen previously worked as a bunker purchaser for DeaL Energy in Denmark from November 2022 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Unifeeder from 2021 to 2022, for Hamburg Sud Denmark from March to June 2021 and for Safeshipping from 2019 to 2021.

Peninsula opened its Copenhagen office in 2014. The office both caters to the Danish and Scandinavian shipping community as well as hosting the firm's offshore sector unit.