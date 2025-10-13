EU to Review ETS and FuelEU Rules After IMO's Net-Zero Framework Adoption

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Industry groups have warned that overlapping EU and IMO rules could lead to double payments for emissions. File Image / Pixabay

The EU has indicated it will review its existing maritime decarbonisation rules following the potential adoption of the IMO’s Net-Zero Framework.

The bloc reiterated its support for the framework’s adoption at this week’s meeting of the IMO, the European Commission (EC) said in a press release on Sunday.

The IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) is holding an extraordinary session in London this week to consider adopting the Net-Zero Framework, which sets out plans to charge for shipping’s GHG emissions at a global level from 2028.

“The EU supports ambitious global measures at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) level with a view to decarbonise the shipping sector, and ensure a global level playing field," the EC said.

“The EU views the Net-zero Framework as a significant milestone and calls for its adoption at the IMO next week.”

Several shipping associations, companies and ports have urged the EU to align its existing shipping regulations, such as the EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime, with the IMO’s global framework once adopted, to avoid double payment for emissions and reduce the regulatory burden.

“After the adoption, the European Commission will review the relevant EU regulations in place,” the EU said.