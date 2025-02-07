FOBAS Bulletin: Off-Spec Total Sediment Potential (TSP) Fuels in the ARA Region

by FOBAS

In recent days, FOBAS has tested several samples from ARA (Antwerp, Rotterdam and Amsterdam) with Total Sediment Potential (TSP) results exceeding the ISO 8217 specification limit of 0.10% m/m.

The samples were all 0.50% sulphur (VSLFO) fuels and TSP results ranged from 0.16% m/m to 0.38% m/m.

Fuels with high sediments can result in excessive sludge deposition in tanks and throughout the fuel

handling, treatment, and injection systems. Furthermore, in certain cases the attempted use of such fuels may result in highly compromised combustion leading to engine and turbocharger damage.

In view of the above, if your ships are planning to bunker in these ports, we recommend that suppliers are advised of your concerns regarding the stability of the fuel in the area, and that they provide you with additional reassurance that they will adhere to the ISO 8217 requirements for the grade ordered.

Additional attention should be given to the collection of bunker samples. It should be ensured that all

parties have witnessed the sampling process and have signed witness forms accordingly, and that the supporting documentation includes records of all the samples considered representative of the fuel as loaded.

Please let us know if you would like further information or if you have concerns over any particular fuel.