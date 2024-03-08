Chimbusco Pan Nation Hires Business Development Manager in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hardy was previously a senior bunker trader for Shipergy in London. Image Credit: Gareth Hardy / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co has hired a business development manager in London.

Gareth Hardy has joined the company as sales business development manager in London as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Hardy was previously a senior bunker trader for Shipergy in London from March 2023 to this month. He had earlier worked for scrubber firm Sodaflexx from 2022 to 2023, for Bunker Holding from 2021 to 2022 and for South African Bunkering and Trading from 2017 to 2021.

Hong Kong-based Chimbusco Pan Nation has made significant strides into the biofuel bunker market this year, and this week announced it had arranged Yang Ming's first biofuel delivery.