Istanbul Bunker Market Shrinks by 20%: Source

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Istanbul is Turkey's largest port for bunker supply. File Image / Pixabay

The bunker market in Istanbul has shrunk by about a fifth this year, according to a market source in Turkey.

Total bunker demand at the Turkish port has slipped to about 200,000 mt/month so far this year, from around 250,000 mt/month in previous years, the source said.

Demand from cruise ships in particular is likely to be lower this year, with much of the cruise industry now at a standstill.

The majority of the product sold in Istanbul is now imported from refiners in the Mediterranean and Black Sea, the source said, with only a small quantity of marine gasoil being supplied by local producers.

Istanbul has six physical suppliers operating a total of 55 bunker barges.