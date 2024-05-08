BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Sourcing Trader in Fredericia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with relevant educational experience, fluent English and experience in procurement or sales. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a sourcing trader in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with relevant educational experience, fluent English and experience in procurement or sales, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid relationship with suppliers and internal stakeholders

Ensure optimal internal stakeholder satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions, smooth coordination of fuel supply and solving claims and disputes

Proactively investigate and develop new areas of focus

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements

The deadline for applications is June 9. For more information, click here.