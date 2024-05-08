BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Sourcing Trader in Fredericia

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday May 8, 2024

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a sourcing trader in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with relevant educational experience, fluent English and experience in procurement or sales, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop and maintain a solid relationship with suppliers and internal stakeholders
  • Ensure optimal internal stakeholder satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions, smooth coordination of fuel supply and solving claims and disputes
  • Proactively investigate and develop new areas of focus
  • Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements

The deadline for applications is June 9. For more information, click here.

