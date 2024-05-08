EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Sourcing Trader in Fredericia
Wednesday May 8, 2024
Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a sourcing trader in Fredericia.
The company is looking for candidates with relevant educational experience, fluent English and experience in procurement or sales, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop and maintain a solid relationship with suppliers and internal stakeholders
- Ensure optimal internal stakeholder satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions, smooth coordination of fuel supply and solving claims and disputes
- Proactively investigate and develop new areas of focus
- Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements
The deadline for applications is June 9. For more information, click here.