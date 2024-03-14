BUNKER JOBS: Glencore Seeks Bunker Procurement Specialist in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with extensive bunker procurement experience either from a commodities or shipping background. Image Credit: Glencore

Global commodity trading firm Glencore is seeking to hire a bunker procurement specialist in London.

The company is looking for candidates with extensive bunker procurement experience either from a commodities or shipping background, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

A key adviser to the commercial team for the most economically advantageous bunkering options during individual voyages, saving costs and time to the vessel and maximizing voyage P&L.

Ability to utilize a trusted and collaborative network of suppliers, brokers and traders to deliver the best priced and quality of fuel at the right location, at the right time without risk to pollution, safety or the integrity of ST's brand name.

Execute bunker procurement strategies that are forecast to bring maximum value to ST based on in depth knowledge of the marine fuel market and anticipated global pricing trends.

A strong understanding of the oil market and with specialisation in bunker market fundamentals and terminology. Including the main micro and macro factors in determining price direction and the best trigger point to procure bunkers at the most advantageous price.

Managing the portfolios of Glencore's internal business units (Glencore Coal etc) of whom we provide a specialized procurement service to with a high degree of client interaction.

Accountable for the full procurement process from identifying the need to final delivery and all applicable supporting functions including monitoring fuel prices and providing market reports on a daily basis to identify fluctuations of cost and availability that may impact vessels voyage economics.

Maintain a proactive understanding of changes in the oil markets, future's prices, operational changes in ports, product availability, weather delays and port congestion.

For more information, click here.