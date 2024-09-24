Green Activists Mount Blockade of French Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Activist blockade port in dinghies. Image Credit / Stop Croisieres

Anti-cruise ship activists from Stop Croisieres blocked the port of Marseilles on September 21.

Around 20 activists were targetting cruise ships that visit the southern French port.

According to French news provider France 24, some cruise ships had to wait for a few hours outside the port until the action, which started in the early morning, was over.

Stop Croisieres argument with the cruise operators is that their ships cause pollution in the air and sea, promote mass tourism and are a resource heavy leisure activity.

Cruise companies say that are committed to decarbonisation in line with the trajectory set by the global shipping industry.