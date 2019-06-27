Plastic Fantastic: French Project Turns Waste Into Fuel

Prototype vessel at sea at Concarneau, France. Image credit/Plastic Odyssey.

A French marine project using plastic waste as the raw material for fuel is to spread its message on a world voyage.

Called Plastic Odyssey, the vessel will have an onboard pyrolysis unit, which changes the waste material into fuel.

Between between 30 and 40 liters of fuel per hour can be produced, according to organisers.

The raw material will be taken from discarded beach plastic which cannot be recycled. Plastic found in the ocean is unsuitable.

Former merchant navy officer Simon Bernard came up with the idea from seeing the impact of plastic waste on the marine environment.

The project has the support of the French environment ministry as well as private companies such as beauty products' manufacturer Clarins.

