Vitol Offers Bunkering Across ARA Region

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam: ARA port. File Image / Pixabay.

Global bunkering firm Vitol Bunkers has gained a foothold in the key Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp bunker market.

Form the October 1, the company said that ships calling at ports in the ARA region "will be able to benefit from Vitol Bunkers' quality marine products and services".

Global bunkering account manager at the firm, Chris Young, said that the move would extend the company's services to "new and existing customers across the ARA region".

The commodity trader's addition of bunker supplier to its established name as a marine fuels trader came earlier this year.

Vitol said that it can see opportunities in the bunker sector particularly in Asian and the Middle East.