PetroChina Commences Physical Bunker Supply in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jeroen Lancel, Director Business Development. Image Credit: PetroChina

PetroChina International (Netherlands) Company B.V. (PetroChina) will commence physical marine fuel supply in the ARA market as of January 2024.

The Dutch operation is a fully owned affiliate of the PetroChina group.

The new operation will offer VLSFO, ULSFO and HSFO bunkers supportted by over 60.000 cbm of storage and blend capacity in Rotterdam. A range of biofuels will also be on offer.

The company notes it is also fully ISCC certified.

"Having access to our own refineries and assets throughout the world, we can extend and optimize our value chain and furnish our existing and new clients with high quality products and provide excellent service during their port calls in the ARA basin," Jeroen Lancel, Director Business Development of the Rotterdam based office, told Ship & Bunker.

"Additionally, as part of the company's strategy to contribute to a more sustainable environment, we will also supply bio marine fuel from our own storage facilities in Rotterdam compliant to governing regulations in the EU. Various blends are available or can be blended upon client's request.

"Already being one of the largest bunker suppliers in Singapore and Lavera, Rotterdam is now a new addition to a growing number of locations which will be expanded in the near future."

Readers interested in making enquiries or learning more about the new operation can contact PetroChina's Rotterdam operation as follows:

Jeroen Lancel – Director Business Development

Jeroen.lancel@petrochinaintl.nl

Bunkers@petrochinaintl.nl

Office : +31 10 324 6666