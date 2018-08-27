NSI Expands with New Dubai Operation

Operations in Dubai to commence on September 17, 2018. File Image / Pixabay

Nautical Supply International Limited (NSI) today has announced on September 17, 2018 it will commence operations in Dubai.

In connection with the move, Michael Donaldson-Badger has been appointed Managing Director of the NSI Dubai office.

"Mike joins us from BP Shipping where he was responsible for the BP fleet bunker purchasing, strategy and claims handling for 8 years and more latterly involved in preparations for 2020. Mike brings to us a wealth of experience in claims handling from an owners perspective, operational planning and also having sailed as a deck officer with BP Shipping brings real world operational and technical experience," said NSI.

“ This allows us to offer a 360 degree solution for IMO2020 David Wade, Managing Director, NSI

NSI Managing Director, David Wade, says the new office represents an expansion of both its geographical footprint and its offering.

"Michael brings a brand new skill set to the business. This allows us to offer a 360 degree solution for IMO2020. I recommend any owner or charterer looking for an alternative perspective on how to manage this challenging period to contact us for a fresh operational and commercial overview," says Wade.

NSI Dubai, along with offering traditional broking services, will also be offering claims handling, risk assessment, fuel efficiency programs, Supplier sanctions due diligence, and operational planning services.

Contact details for Michael Donaldson-Badger are as follows:

Tel: +44 7557095899

Email: mike@nauticalsupply.co.uk