Exmar's Ammonia-fuelled Newbuilds to Bunker at Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Exmar: presenting at MEPC82. Image Credit / S&B

Traditional bunkering operations will not form part of the operational landscape of Exmar's quartet of ammonia-fuelled new buidlings, the company has said.

The ships, for delivery in 2026, are ammonia cargo carriers that are able to use ammonia cargo as bunker fuel.

In a presentation on the sidelines of MEPC82,Exmar's Kristof Coppe explained that the ships' deck tanks would hold the ammonia bunker fuel that might typically last for ten days' sailing. After that, supply from the cargo hold would be used.

Coppe said that the preliminary guidelines had been used in the ships' design and that the same safety level that exists for its conventionally fuelled ammonia carriers had been applied to the new ammonia-fuelled newbuilds.

Following the 20-minute presentation, the question of bunkering was raised. Ammonia is classed as hazardous cargo, a definition that brings with it high levels of operational safety.

Coppe said that bunkering for these four ships will take place at ammonia terminals. Exmar had not done additional studies on bunkering as the operation would come under the normal loading protocols already in place at ammonia terminals, he said.