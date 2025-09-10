Wartsila to Equip Molslinjen's New Electric Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two electric catamaran ferries will be delivered between 2027 and 2028. Image Credit: Wartsila

Marine engine builder Wartsila has been selected to deliver a fully integrated electric propulsion system with waterjets for two new battery-electric catamaran ferries ordered by Danish operator Molslinjen.

The 129 m long vessels are being built at Incat Tasmania and will operate on the Kattegat route when they join Molslinjen's fleet in 2027 and 2028, Wartsila said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The package includes eight propulsion motors, waterjets, DC power conversion, energy management and automation systems, and Wartsila's ProTouch control system.

Each ferry will carry up to 1,483 passengers and 500 cars.

Wartsila will start equipment deliveries in 2026.

"Our partnership with Molslinjen and Incat not only brings electric vessels to the Kattegat route but also continues our joint commitment in accelerating the industry's path towards net-zero emissions shipping," Roger Holm, Executive Vice President at Wartsila Corporation, said.