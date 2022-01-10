CMA CGM Orders More Wartsila Gear for LNG-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM/Wartsila: repeat order. File Image / Pixabay.

Finnish marine engineering firm Wartsila is to supply equipment for 12 LNG-fuelled boxships ordered by French shipping giant CMA CGM.

The technology to be supplied includes five dual-fuel auxiliary engines per vessel as well as propulsion control and fuel gas supply systems.

"Both CMA CGM and Wärtsilä have a common strategy in applying LNG solutions to prepare the way towards carbon free shipping," said Wartsila's president and CEO, Håkan Agnevall.

A previous order in 2020 supplied similar equipment to CMA CGM's LNG-fuelled fleet including the first container vessel to be powered by gas, the CMA CGM Jacques Saade.

The French shipping company is aiming to have 44, LNG-fuelled ships by 2024.

While LNG has its detractors questioning its carbon-busting credentials, it has established itself as a viable alternative bunker fuel.