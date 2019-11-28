Biofuel Holds up Well in Sea Trials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering biofuel: Image credit: GoodShipping Program.

A trial using biofuel mixed in with oil-derived fuel oil and used on two of CMA CGM's ships has proved a success, according to the companies involved.

In addition to the French box ship operator, furniture heavyweight Ikea and biofuel producer GoodFuels have reported "a positive result" from the trial which proves "the technical compatibility of sustainable marine biofuels", the companies said in a statement.

The biofuel used is a heavy fuel oil equivalent which is virtually free of sulfur oxides and has a much lower carbon footprint compared to conventional fuels.

The trial was conducted under Ikea's Goodshipping Programme, an initiative aimed at promoting decarbonisation for cargo owners.

"We need a diversified portfolio of solutions to achieve our ambitious emissions reduction targets – and marine biofuels are an important part of the puzzle going forward for our sector," Ikea's head of sustainability for transport & logistics Services, Elisabeth Munck af Rosenschöld, said.

Biofuel is one of a range of shipping fuel alternatives to conventional bunker fuel. Others include liquified natural gas and hydrogen.