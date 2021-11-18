Fujairah October Bunker Sales Surge from September's Level

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Last month's total was the highest seen all year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: FOIZ / S&P Global Platts

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah surged by 22% from the previous month in October, reaching the highest level seen this year.

Total sales excluding marine lubricants jumped to 776,182 m3 last month, from 636,047 m3 in September, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

180 CST VLSFO sales climbed by 94.9% to 573 m3, 380 CST VLSFO rose by 24.3% to 606,093 m3, HSFO advanced by 13.8% to 135,150 m3, MGO fell by 3.6% to 1,964 m3 and low-sulfur MGO jumped by 18.6% to 32,402 m3.

Marine lubricants gained lost 37.5% on the month to 5,878 m3.

Marine fuel sales around the world have seen a strong rally in October with signs of higher buying activity emerging after a slowdown over the summer. Bunker sales in Singapore in October gained 8.1% from September's levels, while Panama saw a 6.8% month-on-month rise.

