Ghana's Oil Industry to Receive Boost From 3D Seismic Data

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The data is expected to cover all of Ghana's offshore basins, and will help to make informed decisions about where to drill and how to optimise production. File Image / Pixabay

Ghana's oil industry is set to receive a boost from the deployment of 3D seismic data by the country's government.

The Petroleum Commission of Ghana has recently acquired 3D seismic data sets from four different companies in a bid to boost local oil exploration and production.

The data is expected to cover all of the country's offshore basins, and will help to make informed decisions about where to drill and how to optimise production.

West Africa's oil industry is a key component of the region's bunker demand, with tankers visiting the region taking up a large proportion of local bunker sales.

Local supplier AI Energy has said it will work with its strategic partners to help the PCG's plans to expand oil production.