NatPower's Teesside GigaPark to Provide Electricity for UK Ports and Shore Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Artist's impression of Teesside Gigapark, battery storage project on Sembcorp Utilities’ Wilton International site. Image Credit: NatPower

NatPower UK will develop the country's largest lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS) at Sembcorp's Wilton International site in Redcar, delivering 1 GW of power in a fully privately funded £1 billion project.

The Teesside GigaPark is the UK's first to combine utility-scale battery storage with port electrification, enabling shore power for ships at berth, NatPower UK said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The BESS will store surplus renewable electricity from offshore wind and other generators, releasing it when demand peaks.

"The Teesside GigaPark's BESS will be one of the most advanced in the UK, designed to keep the grid balanced as the nation transitions to clean energy," the firm said.

"With electricity demand forecast to rise by 50% by 2050 and an extra 15% expected from shipping electrification, the UK grid faces unprecedented pressure."

NatPower aims to connect the site to the national grid by 2028.