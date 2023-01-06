BUNKER JOBS: Procurement Firm Shipergy Seeks Business and Product Analyst

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday January 6, 2023

Bunker procurement optimisation firm Shipergy is seeking to hire a business and product analyst in London.

The firm is looking for candidates with a proven data-driven and analytical skillset, and preferably a good understanding of the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Lead management reporting whilst monitoring Shipergy's operational and procurement metrics
  • Produce and distribute Shipergy's daily bunker market report
  • Play a key role in developing Shipergy's unique software product -- 'The Wave'
  • Conduct continuous research using own network and the wealth of proprietary market intelligence that Shipergy has at its disposal
  • Help to manage the company's API feeds and ensure links to group/external companies are working well

For more information, click here.

