BUNKER JOBS: Procurement Firm Shipergy Seeks Business and Product Analyst

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Shipergy's London office. Image Credit: Shipergy

Bunker procurement optimisation firm Shipergy is seeking to hire a business and product analyst in London.

The firm is looking for candidates with a proven data-driven and analytical skillset, and preferably a good understanding of the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead management reporting whilst monitoring Shipergy's operational and procurement metrics

Produce and distribute Shipergy's daily bunker market report

Play a key role in developing Shipergy's unique software product -- 'The Wave'

Conduct continuous research using own network and the wealth of proprietary market intelligence that Shipergy has at its disposal

Help to manage the company's API feeds and ensure links to group/external companies are working well

For more information, click here.