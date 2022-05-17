Nordic Marine Oil Launches Biofuel Bunker Sales With Neste

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel is being produced at Finland's Porvoo refinery. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier Nordic Marine Oil and Finnish refiner Neste are set to launch biofuel bunker blend sales in Scandinavia.

The two firms are joining forces to launch sales of a 0.1% sulfur biofuel bunker blend produced at Neste's Porvoo refinery from this month, they said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The fuel will have GHG emissions up to 80% lower on a lifecycle basis than fossil fuels.

The companies have not revealed what percentage of biofuel the blend will contain, or what type of biofuel is being used.

"With extreme enthusiasm, we give our full focus on creating awareness for this low-emission marine fuel," Steen Møller, CEO of Nordic Marine Oil, said in the statement.

"Nordic Marine Oil has started to build its sustainability offering, and the co-processed marine fuel is our first step enabling the shipping industry to reduce its GHG emissions.

"For cargo owners and charterers, the product is an effortless and cost-efficient opportunity to reduce CO2 emissions in transportation and reach their own climate targets.

"The emission reduction is immediate and the solution is easy to implement as the shipowners are not forced to make any investments or changes to the vessel engines.

"Our strong partnership with Neste gives us the opportunity to supply tomorrow's fuels for the maritime industry already today."