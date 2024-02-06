BUNKER JOBS: Brokerage Seeks Senior Bunker Broker in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience as a bunker broker. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group

A marine fuels brokerage is seeking to hire a senior bunker broker in Dubai.

Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is described as 'a dynamic and rapidly expanding international trading and brokerage firm based in the heart of Dubai'.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience as a bunker broker, as well as a strong network in the bunker industry in the UAE and beyond.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain relationships with key clients, suppliers, and industry stakeholders.

Negotiate bunker fuel contracts and secure favorable terms for the company and its clients.

Analyze market trends, pricing, and supply and demand dynamics.

Execute bunker fuel trades and manage trade operations efficiently.

Provide strategic insights and recommendations to clients on their bunker procurement strategies.

Collaborate with the team to achieve sales targets and revenue goals.

Mentor and support junior brokers in the team.

Prepare and present regular reports on market trends and trading activities.

Contribute to the development and implementation of business development strategies.

