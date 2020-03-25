Gasum to Supply Sweden's Preem with Biogas Bunker Blend

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Preem's tanker the Thun Evolve will run on the new biogas blend. Image Credit: Gasum

Energy supplier Gasum has agreed to supply Swedish fuel company Preem with a blend of LNG and biogas as bunker fuel for its tankers.

Gasum will supply a blend consisting of 10% liquefied biomethane (LBM) and the remainder LNG, it said in a statement on its website Tuesday.

The fuels will be used aboard the time-chartered tankers Tern Ocean and Thun Evolve, the company said.

"Gasum is committed to working for a carbon-neutral future and helping our customers to reduce their own carbon footprint by providing cleaner energy," Jacob Granqvist, sales director for maritime at Gasum, said in the statement.

Using 100% LBM could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 85% compared with conventional bunkers, Gasum said.