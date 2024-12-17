BUNKER JOBS: Centurion Bulk Seeks Bunker Purchaser in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with commercial strengths and experience in bunker purchasing. Image Credit: Centurion Bulk

Shipping firm Centurion Bulk is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with commercial strengths and experience in bunker purchasing, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

"Being a very flat organization with high degrees of autonomy, we are looking for a self-driven, ambitious, commercial strong and responsible person with experience from bunker purchasing," the company said.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Purchase and hedging strategy

Contract negotiations

Implementation of new legal regulations and frameworks throughout the organization

Claims handling and support

Bring ideas to the table how we constantly can improve

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.