BUNKER JOBS: Centurion Bulk Seeks Bunker Purchaser in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday December 17, 2024

Shipping firm Centurion Bulk is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with commercial strengths and experience in bunker purchasing, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

"Being a very flat organization with high degrees of autonomy, we are looking for a self-driven, ambitious, commercial strong and responsible person with experience from bunker purchasing," the company said.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Purchase and hedging strategy
  • Contract negotiations
  • Implementation of new legal regulations and frameworks throughout the organization
  • Claims handling and support
  • Bring ideas to the table how we constantly can improve

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

