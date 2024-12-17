EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Centurion Bulk Seeks Bunker Purchaser in Copenhagen
Tuesday December 17, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with commercial strengths and experience in bunker purchasing. Image Credit: Centurion Bulk
Shipping firm Centurion Bulk is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Copenhagen.
The company is looking for candidates with commercial strengths and experience in bunker purchasing, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.
"Being a very flat organization with high degrees of autonomy, we are looking for a self-driven, ambitious, commercial strong and responsible person with experience from bunker purchasing," the company said.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Purchase and hedging strategy
- Contract negotiations
- Implementation of new legal regulations and frameworks throughout the organization
- Claims handling and support
- Bring ideas to the table how we constantly can improve
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.