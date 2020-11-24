Fuel Monitoring App Aims to Improves Efficiency

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monitoring fuel use can reduce ship emissions. File Image / Pixabay.

Danish tech firm Greensteam has issued a mobile app aimed at improving how a ship records its fuel use.

The app, called Greensteam Capture, is "designed to automatically log and upload fuel consumption data", the company said as reported by Shipinsight.

Greensteam takes the view that a lot of "noon reports [giving fuel use data] are unusable". Wrong data leads to poor decision-making.

According to the company, the app "uses optical character recognition technology to automatically record and time stamp flow meter readings".

"When combined with bunker delivery information, the app can accurately calculate hourly fuel consumption data for any vessel," it said.

Using fuel more wisely is one of the ways the shipping industry hopes to curtail its emissions.