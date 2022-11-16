'Projectile' Hits Product Tanker off UAE Coast

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Incident happened off Oman coastline. File Image / Pixabay.

A product tanker carrying a cargo of gasoil has been hit by a projectile approximately 150 miles off the coast of Oman, according to a statement from the ship's management company.

Pacific Zircon was hit yesterday later in the day local time. The ship is managed by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

"We are in communication with the vessel and there are no reports of injuries or pollution.There is some minor damage to the vessel's hull but no spillage of cargo or water ingress," the EPS statement said.



The incident has been widely reported in the media as being the result by a bomb-carrying drone attack on the vessel.