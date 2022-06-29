IBIA Hosts 200-Person Istanbul Bunker Conference

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The event focused on both the current geopolitical challenges to the bunker and shipping industries and the shift to cleaner forms of marine energy. Image Credit: IBIA

Bunker industry body IBIA has thanked its sponsors and supporters after successfully hosting a 200-person marine fuels conference in Istanbul last week.

The 'New Regional Dynamics & the Move to a Green Shipping Future' conference, hosted in conjunction with the Turkish Chamber of Shipping in Istanbul last week, saw 200 people attend, IBIA told Ship & Bunker which was a Media Partner for the event.

The conference had four panel discussions, eight in-depth presentations, an exhibition area and networking opportunities including a gala dinner. The event focused on both the current geopolitical challenges to the bunker and shipping industries and the shift to cleaner forms of marine energy.

Image Credit: IBIA

Özer Özbey, head of the marine environment tourist department at Turkey's Ministry of Transport and Sadan Kaptanoglu, vice chair of the Turkish Chamber of Shipping, delivered keynote speeches.

Demand for in-person bunker industry events has risen significantly this year with COVID-19 travel restrictions being eased around the world.

Image Credit: IBIA

"We would like to thank once again all those who contributed for the success of the Conference, our speakers, sponsors, media sponsors and supporting organisation," IBIA said.

IBIA is set to host its 2022 annual convention at the JW Marriot Houston on November 15-17. The event will consist of a bunker training course on November 15, followed by a series of keynote speeches, presentations and panel sessions over the following two days.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.