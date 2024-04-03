Bunker One Hires Physical Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Inglis was previously a senior bunker trader for Lotus Petroleum in Dubai. Image Credit: Anthony Inglis / LinkedIn

Global physical marine fuel supplier Bunker One has hired a new physical trader in Dubai.

Anthony Inglis has joined the company as a physical trader in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Inglis was previously a senior bunker trader for Lotus Petroleum in Dubai from February 2020 to January of this year.

He had earlier served in bunkering roles for Legends Oil Trading and Bunkering from 2014 to 2020 and for GAC Bunker Fuels from 2012 to 2014.

Bunker One is involved in physical supply at more than 22 locations worldwide, according to the company's website.