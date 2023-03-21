BUNKER JOBS: Malik Energy Seeks Trainee Trader in Aalborg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Malik Energy's Aalborg office. Image Credit: Malik Energy

Marine fuel supplier Malik Energy is seeking to hire a trainee bunker trader in Aalborg.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in international sales and a completed upper secondary education, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

"As a trainee, you will join our well-established trading team, who will help you get started in the bunker industry," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will be joining the relevant courses and a mentor will be assigned to you during your two-year training.

"As a physical supplier, you will learn about quality of gasoil and lubricants, import and export, storage facilities, supply with bunker ships."

The deadline for applications is March 31. For more information, click here.