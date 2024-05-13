BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and preferably Greek, as well as proven sales experience within the maritime industry. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Athens.

Recruitment firm MARPRO highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and preferably Greek, as well as proven sales experience within the maritime industry.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Back-to-back trade of marine fuels

Responding to customer enquiries, sending quotation, negotiating, confirming orders, monitoring deliveries, post-delivery service, and support, etc.

Negotiating with suppliers

Managing existing customer portfolio and tracing new clients

Monitoring customer utilization of company credit lines, payment performance, and assisting with collection of payment when necessary

Keeping updated on international marine fuel regulations, industry trends, and market dynamics

Complying with company policies and procedures, as well as internationals regulations.

Collaborate with company teams

Handle complaints and claims, and assist with any necessary legal actions.

Providing insights and proposing strategies to mitigate risk

Collecting market intelligence

Identifying and proposing new business opportunities

Handling ad-hoc projects as and when required by the Management

Limited travelling may be required

