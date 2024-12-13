Infospectrum Appoints Co-Head of Shipping Performance Analytics

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Konstantinos Kamperoglu has been appointed to the role of co-head of shipping performance analytics in London as of this month. Image Credit: Konstantinos Kamperoglu / LinkedIn

Credit reporting agency Infospectrum has appointed a co-head of performance analytics for shipping.

Konstantinos Kamperoglu has been appointed to the role of co-head of shipping performance analytics in London as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Kamperoglu has worked for the company since September 2019, starting out as a credit risk analyst.

He had earlier worked in European real estate, private debt and global convertible bonds for Tyndaris LLP in London from 2018 to 2019.

London-based Infospectrum provides risk appraisal reports, due diligence research, KYC intelligence and supporting solutions to the shipping, commodities and energy markets.