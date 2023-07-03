Mabanaft Acquires Oiltanking Terminal in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 461,652 m3 terminal at Prøvestenen Island handles marine fuels as well as road and aviation fuels. Image Credit: Mabanaft

Energy company Mabanaft has signed a deal with Oiltanking to acquire its storage terminal in Copenhagen.

Mabanaft has acquired Oiltanking's 100% stake in the facility, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The 461,652 m3 terminal at Prøvestenen Island handles marine fuels as well as road and aviation fuels.

"In Copenhagen, Mabanaft will explore additional product streams and service offerings for low carbon fuels such as sustainable aviation fuel, advanced biofuels and hydrogen," the company said in the statement.

"Mabanaft proactively engages in the energy transition and offers its customers a broad and flexible range of products, serving the conventional market, and at the same time, playing an active role in the field of innovative low carbon fuel solutions."

The deal was completed as of June 30, having received all required third-party approvals, according to the statement.