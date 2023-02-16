BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Marketing Executive in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday February 16, 2023

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a marketing executive in Athens.

Recruitment firm Randstad publicised the role in a job advertisement on its website last week, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is described as 'a well-known marine energy service and solutions company'.

The company is seeking candidates with a master's degree in marketing, fluent written and spoken English and at least three years of experience.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Contribute to the development of the marketing strategy in line with corporate objectives, converting strategy into practical day to day solutions and activities
  • Contribution in the creation and implementation of marketing campaigns via multiple digital and offline channels
  • Monitoring marketing KPIs and contributing to the readjusting of the marketing plan
  • Undertake the project of Direct Mailing through the platform, by effectively segmenting and targeting our customers with relevant & value-added information.
    Managing the customer base using CRM tools
  • Ensure the company's website, social media and other digital platforms are current, original and state-of-the-art in collaboration with the Head of Marketing
  • Ensure brand guidelines & corporate identity are followed throughout company's communications
  • Manage and build effective partnerships with external design, PR, media, reprographics, videography and other third party providers
  • Participate in the planning and management company events, conferences, webinars and exhibitions

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com