BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Marketing Executive in Athens
Thursday February 16, 2023
Recruitment firm Randstad publicised the role in a job advertisement on its website last week. Image Credit: Randstad
A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a marketing executive in Athens.
Recruitment firm Randstad publicised the role in a job advertisement on its website last week, without naming the hiring company.
The employer is described as 'a well-known marine energy service and solutions company'.
The company is seeking candidates with a master's degree in marketing, fluent written and spoken English and at least three years of experience.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Contribute to the development of the marketing strategy in line with corporate objectives, converting strategy into practical day to day solutions and activities
- Contribution in the creation and implementation of marketing campaigns via multiple digital and offline channels
- Monitoring marketing KPIs and contributing to the readjusting of the marketing plan
-
Undertake the project of Direct Mailing through the platform, by effectively segmenting and targeting our customers with relevant & value-added information.
Managing the customer base using CRM tools
- Ensure the company's website, social media and other digital platforms are current, original and state-of-the-art in collaboration with the Head of Marketing
- Ensure brand guidelines & corporate identity are followed throughout company's communications
- Manage and build effective partnerships with external design, PR, media, reprographics, videography and other third party providers
- Participate in the planning and management company events, conferences, webinars and exhibitions
