BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Marketing Executive in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment firm Randstad publicised the role in a job advertisement on its website last week. Image Credit: Randstad

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a marketing executive in Athens.

Recruitment firm Randstad publicised the role in a job advertisement on its website last week, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is described as 'a well-known marine energy service and solutions company'.

The company is seeking candidates with a master's degree in marketing, fluent written and spoken English and at least three years of experience.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Contribute to the development of the marketing strategy in line with corporate objectives, converting strategy into practical day to day solutions and activities

Contribution in the creation and implementation of marketing campaigns via multiple digital and offline channels

Monitoring marketing KPIs and contributing to the readjusting of the marketing plan

Undertake the project of Direct Mailing through the platform, by effectively segmenting and targeting our customers with relevant & value-added information.

Managing the customer base using CRM tools

Managing the customer base using CRM tools Ensure the company's website, social media and other digital platforms are current, original and state-of-the-art in collaboration with the Head of Marketing

Ensure brand guidelines & corporate identity are followed throughout company's communications

Manage and build effective partnerships with external design, PR, media, reprographics, videography and other third party providers

Participate in the planning and management company events, conferences, webinars and exhibitions

