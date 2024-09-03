EUETS-focused Platform a hit With Investors

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hamburg: shipping centre. File Image / Pixabay.

A software platform aimed at helping ship operators navigate the European Union's emissions trading system has heralded a successful investment round.

Shipping companies Stolt-Nielsen and Portline among others have put cash into Hamburg-based OceanScore and the German company said that the new funding round had been oversubscribed, according to maritime news provider Tradewinds.

OceanScore is powered by artificial intelligence and was launched four years ago.

Two software firms -- OceanOpt and DNV Veracity that are also focused on managing the demands of the emissions trading system for ship owners and operators -- have joined forces, Ship & Bunker reported yesterday.

The EUETS operates on a cap-and-trade principle where the cap on greenhouse gas emissions from shipping is reduced over time.