Maritime Software Firms to Tackle EU ETS 'Complexities'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zeebrugge: EU port. File Image / Pixabay.

Two maritime data entities have joined forces to help the shipping industry meet the demands of the European Union's emissions trading system.

OceanOpt, specialising in emissions management, is to collaborate with maritime emissions cloud operator DNV Veracity.

The move "marks a significant step forward in addressing the complexities of the EU ETS for shipping companies", OceanOpt said in a statement.

"By connecting OceanOpt to the Veracity cloud we also integrate with DNV's Emissions Connect, where customers can generate voyage statements for EU ETS," according to OceanOpt managing director Anil Jacob.

The software company is part of the Schulte shipping group. Veracity is class society DNV's independent cloud focused on digitalisation and decarbonisation.