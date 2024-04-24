BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trainee Traders in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a proficiency with technology. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire trainee bunker traders in Denmark for the latest iteration of its 'Get Fuelled' programme.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a proficiency with technology, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

"The "get fuelled" programme is a two-year, global trainee programme that offers new talents with limited experience of shipping and marine fuels, a tailored training journey focused on personal and professional development, fellowship, experiences, travel, and networking," the company said in the advertisement.

"The programme is designed to bring new talents closer together and provide them with opportunities to grow, develop, and build an exceptional career within the marine fuels industry."

The traineeship lasts for two years, including courses at the Danish Shipping Academy.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Worldwide trading

Counselling on various bunker solutions, fuel products and quality

Handling and coordinating bunker deliveries

Identifying new business opportunities

Guiding customers on new fuels and carbon reduction

For more information, click here.