BUNKER JOBS: FincoEnergies Seeks Bunker Operator in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday May 29, 2025

Biofuel supplier FincoEnergies is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in oil, storage and biofuels as well as good Dutch and English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Manage the bunker operations and planning on a daily basis, including organizing the deployment of (bunker) vessels and ensuring timely deliveries
  • Monitor stock positions and ensure timely supply of new product
  • Responsible for quality control and blending in consultation with Quality
  • Maintain contact with the crew of the barges and act as the first point of contact
  • Maintain contact with agents, inspectors, vessels and shipping companies about positions and expected arrival times
  • Organize and monitor inspections and control procedures before and during the bunker operation
  • Collect information about products on board (bunker) vessels and coordinate actions with regard to technical, customs, legal and commercial management
  • Make an operational logistics planning based on collected information and ensure complete and correct data entry in the systems

