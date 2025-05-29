BUNKER JOBS: FincoEnergies Seeks Bunker Operator in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in oil, storage and biofuels as well as good Dutch and English. Image Credit: FincoEnergies

Biofuel supplier FincoEnergies is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in oil, storage and biofuels as well as good Dutch and English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage the bunker operations and planning on a daily basis, including organizing the deployment of (bunker) vessels and ensuring timely deliveries

Monitor stock positions and ensure timely supply of new product

Responsible for quality control and blending in consultation with Quality

Maintain contact with the crew of the barges and act as the first point of contact

Maintain contact with agents, inspectors, vessels and shipping companies about positions and expected arrival times

Organize and monitor inspections and control procedures before and during the bunker operation

Collect information about products on board (bunker) vessels and coordinate actions with regard to technical, customs, legal and commercial management

Make an operational logistics planning based on collected information and ensure complete and correct data entry in the systems

For more information, click here.