IMO Puts Alternative Fuels on Agenda

Alternative fuels: on agenda. File image/Pixabay.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has said it plans to hold a conference in October ahead of the implementation of the global 0.5% sulfur cap on bunker fuel.

The event will have "wide participation from stakeholders, to provide updates on planning for 2020", the organisation said.

In addition to its IMO2020 focus, the conference will "include a session on the latest developments regarding alternative fuels and low carbon technologies".

There are a number of ship fuel alternatives to oil-derived fuel oil. These include liquified natural gas, methanol, ammonia, hydrogen as well as solar and wind power.